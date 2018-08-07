5 people charged with trafficking $73 million in counterfeit Nike Air Jordans: Police

AARON KATERSKY
It's gotta be the shoes! Except these weren't THE shoes.

Five people have been charged in New York with trafficking in counterfeit Nike Air Jordans, sneakers that, if authentic, would have been worth $73 million, according to the NYPD and Homeland Security Investigations.

The counterfeit sneakers look like real Air Jordans in design and color but lack the logos that are registered trademarks, court records said.

After the fakes arrived at the Port of Newark from China, they were taken to locations in Brooklyn and Queens where the logos were added and then distributed for sale, NYPD and HSI investigators said.

For the last two years the counterfeiting ring has shipped 42 containers full of these generic sneakers that would retail for $190 per pair, court records said.

In the last eight months investigators inspected nearly 27,000 pairs of sneakers before charging Miyuki Suen, Jian Min Huang, Songhua Qu, Kin Lui Chen and Fangrang Qu with counterfeit trafficking conspiracy and trafficking in counterfeit goods, police said.

"These five individuals are alleged to have been a part of a large scale counterfeiting scheme, importing nearly a half million pairs of knock-off Nike sneakers. These counterfeiting networks can be both detrimental to our economy and threaten our national security, and HSI will continue to take every measure in investigating and dismantling these organizations," ICE HSI Special Agent-in-Charge Angel M. Melendez said.

Each defendant faces a maximum potential sentence of 20 years in prison.

"The five defendants in this case allegedly counterfeited over $70 million in fake Nike shoes and sold them to buyers on the U.S. market. I commend our law enforcement partners for helping to bring today's charges, which send a clear message to would-be counterfeiters: 'Just don't do it,'" Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said.

Nike's Air Jordan line of sneakers are some of the most popular and expensive athletic shoes on the market. Nike has released a different model almost every year since they were first introduced in 1984.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
9 injured in accident outside water park on Long Island
NYPD believes they have found mom of baby pulled from river
Police officer charged in shooting near Dorney Park
Fetus discovered by cleaning crew on plane at LGA
New owner takes over bodega where 'Junior' was murdered
Officers suspended for doing 'nothing' as man stomps on car
Smoke condition forces flight to make emergency landing at JFK
AccuWeather Alert: Heat on high again, then storms
Show More
2 people attacked by hawk outside Connecticut store
Ex-con ACS worker accused of attacking 6-year-old boy
Police investigate fatal shooting at strip mall in Newark
Woman's body found in Philly is missing Bronx mother
Woman accused of faking pregnancy to 2 adoption agencies
More News