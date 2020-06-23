5 shot while attending vigil for shooting victim in Prospect Heights

By Eyewitness News
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five people were shot during a vigil in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn.

The victims were at a vigil for another crime victim on Sterling Place when then were shot just before 10:55 p.m. Monday.

The victims, a 24-year-old woman, 29-year-old woman, 29-year-old man, 30-year-old man, and 39-year-old woman, were all taken to Kings County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests were made and the shooting is under investigation.

