5-year-old girl killed by falling fence in Bushwick

By Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 5-year-old girl was killed in Brooklyn when a piece of a fence fell down on her.

It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on Harman Street in Bushwick.

Alysson Pinto-Chaumana, 5, was walking with her mother when she began to pull on a decorative fence.

Portions of the heavy fence came undone and struck Alysson. It caused her to fall to the ground where she suffered a head injury.

Her mother flagged down a passing ambulance and she was rushed to Wyckoff Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the young girl's death continues.

