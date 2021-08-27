51-year-old man found fatally stabbed on Brighton Beach sidewalk

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10975242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two women inside a hair salon were injured during a shooting on Staten Island on Wednesday afternoon.

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 51-year-old man was found fatally stabbed on a Brooklyn sidewalk early Friday.Police responded to a 911 call at 3:47 a.m. of a man stabbed on Brighton Beach Avenue.Upon arrival, officers found the victim with multiple stab wounds to his chest.He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.So far, there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.The identity of the victim has not yet been released.----------