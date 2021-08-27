51-year-old man found fatally stabbed on Brighton Beach sidewalk

Police responded to a 911 call at 3:47 a.m. of a man stabbed on Brighton Beach Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim with multiple stab wounds to his chest.
He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.
So far, there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
