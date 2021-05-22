52-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Bedford-Stuyvesant

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10669137" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video first seen on channel 7 shows the attack and the good Samaritan who risked his own safety to help save the woman's life.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn.A 52-year-old man was struck and killed just before 10:30 Friday night on Bedford Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the victim identified as Wayne Reed, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, with trauma to his head, unconscious and unresponsive.EMS transported the male to Interfaith Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.A preliminary investigation determined that the male pedestrian was attempting to cross Bedford Avenue heading westbound at the intersection of Quincy Street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling northbound on Bedford AvenueThere are reports that the incident might've stemmed from cars drag racing in the area.Police have not released information on the make and model of the car or the driver they're looking for.The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.----------