6-alarm fire burning through Jackson Heights apartment building

By Eyewitness News
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A six-alarm fire tore through an apartment building in Queens Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out on the top floor of the six-story building on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights around 1 p.m. and quickly spread through the cockloft.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the windows, and smoke was billowing from the roof.

Firefighters are on the scene battling the blaze, with 44 units and 198 fire personnel on the scene.

There were seven reported injuries, including four firefighters.

None of the injuries is believed to be life threatening.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

