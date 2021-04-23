6 arrested, Columbus Circle monument defaced in several acts of vandalism

EMBED <>More Videos

NYPD arrests 6 amid Columbus Circle protest

COLUMBUS CIRCLE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Six people were arrested after the USS Maine National Monument in Columbus Circle was defaced with anti-police graffiti Thursday night, one of several incidents of vandalism across the city.

The protesters were arrested on charges ranging from assault to damage to public property.

"We respect's everyone right to peacefully protest, but vandalism is not part of peaceful protest," the NYPD tweeted.

Protesters started in Greenwich Village and marched through Manhattan, arriving just after 10 p.m. in Columbus Circle -- which has long been a main protest location, home to the Trump International Hotel and the Columbus Circle statue.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said vandalism is "the wrong way to go about" protesting.

"It's not legal, and there will be consequences," he said. "You want to make change, go out and protest peacefully. You want to make change, work with other leaders and organizations to achieve it. But it's just wrong. It's just wrong, and we are going to keep trying to make clear to people, if you are a peaceful protester and you see folks planning violence or planning to destroy property, separate from them. Don't let them undermine the meaning of what good peaceful protest is trying to achieve."

Additionally, an MTA bus was sprayed with graffiti at Abingdon Square and Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village, and graffiti was sprayed on the outdoor dining partition of at The Cafe-Flor restaurant located on Eighth Avenue in Chelsea

Spray paint was also found on another restaurant in Chelsea, a construction site in Midtown, and on the the William Tecumseh Sherman Monument at Grand Army Plaza on the East Side.

RELATED | 21-year-old recovering from horrifying acid attack by stranger on Long Island
EMBED More News Videos

"I felt my chest being ripped out of my soul." A college student is still recovering and trying to understand why someone would attack her with acid.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citymanhattancolumbus circleprotestnypdvandalism
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black electrician finds nooses allegedly hung by white co-workers
Man fatally stabbed inside Queens subway station
Lawsuit alleges PA woman got herpes from makeup counter
'Jersey Shore' star arrested on domestic violence allegation
Gender reveal used 80 pounds of explosives, damaged homes
Mom in custody after 6-week-old twins found dead in home
Caitlyn Jenner announces official run for CA governor
Show More
COVID Vaccine Updates: More than half of US adults have had at least 1 dose
NY lawmakers want Cross Bronx to be part of infrastructure pan
Sketches released of suspects in NJ armed robbery, sex assault
Walk-in COVID vaccinations available for ages 16+ in NYC
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
More TOP STORIES News