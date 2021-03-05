6 hurt when van crashes into outdoor dining area, bus stop on East Side

By Eyewitness News
EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A van crashed through an outdoor dining setup and a bus stop on Manhattan's East Side Friday morning, injuring six people.

It happened at 50th Street and 2nd Avenue just after 8:30 a.m.

Citizen App



The vehicle appears to have also gone through a bus stop, taking a bus stop pole down, jumping the sidewalk, and hitting the street sign before coming to a stop

Six people were injured in the crash, with four being taken to Bellevue Hospital.

The FDNY requested the Department of Buildings to do a structural integrity check of a building that was struck in the crash. Firefighters have secured the scaffolding and debris.

Police say that two vehicles were involved in the crash, although details are still being investigated.

