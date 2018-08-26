U.S. & WORLD

6-year-old Washington boy hospitalized after being bullied

EMBED </>More Videos

A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized after being bullied in Washington state.

OLYMPIA, Washington --
A six-year-old boy in Washington state needed emergency surgery on his eye after he says children at his apartment complex bullied him.

Carter English says he was attacked by a group of children when he confronted them for bullying his friend.

He says they beat him with rocks and sticks, and rubbed sawdust in his eyes.

He ended up with a broken arm, along with cuts and bruises across his face.

Carter says now he's scared he will be attacked again.

Police say they are investigating the incident, and have found the five-year-old who they say started it all.

The plan is now to get social services involved.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbullying
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Sheriff: 'Mass shooting' at Florida entertainment complex
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
'He's a decent family man': The moment McCain defended Obama
12-year-old boy gets around with help of special Star Wars wheelchair
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Sheriff: 'Mass shooting' at Florida entertainment complex
Teen in custody after man fatally shot on Queens street
Legendary playwright Neil Simon dies at age 91
Woman fights off rape attempt at entrance to East Harlem building
Police search for suspect in mysterious death of reality star
Sketch released of victim after remains found in bags in Bronx
2 killed when out of control SUV crashes into Long Island woods
Mets honor Staten Island Little Leaguers in pregame ceremony
Show More
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Local lawmakers react to death of Senator John McCain
Small shark spotted swimming in waters off Coney Island
Pope apologizes for Catholic Church 'crimes' on trip to Ireland
Man charged in fatal stabbing of younger brother on Long Island
More News