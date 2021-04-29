Police investigating after 6-year-old child shot in shoulder in Yonkers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10556503" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The driver, Jessica Beauvais, told police she knew she hit something but was unsure of what it was.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after an 6-year-old child was shot in the shoulder in Yonkers.The shooting was reported near 62 Ash Street just after 6 p.m. Thursday.Authorities say the child was struck by the gunfire outside his home and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.Officials said they recovered two handguns at the scene and three people under the age of 18 have been taken into custody.The three juveniles were arrested in three different locations.Several blocks in the surrounding area have been cordoned off during the investigation.----------