Police investigating after 6-year-old child shot in shoulder in Yonkers

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after an 6-year-old child was shot in the shoulder in Yonkers.

The shooting was reported near 62 Ash Street just after 6 p.m. Thursday.



Authorities say the child was struck by the gunfire outside his home and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Officials said they recovered two handguns at the scene and three people under the age of 18 have been taken into custody.

The three juveniles were arrested in three different locations.

Several blocks in the surrounding area have been cordoned off during the investigation.

Note: Initial information from police indicated the child was 8 years old.

