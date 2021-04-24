61-year-old Asian American man critically injured in brutal, unprovoked assault in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10532219" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The complaint charges that Terrell Harper used anti-Asian slurs and even threatened Detective Vincent Chung's mother on March 11.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10542511" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 25-year-old woman, who asked not to show her face or use her name, was on the receiving end of an attack while enjoying outdoor dining with a friend in Chinatown.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD's Hate Crimes Unit is leading the investigation into a brutal, unprovoked assault against an Asian American man in Manhattan.Citizen app video showed the attack that happened just before 8:30 p.m. Friday at 3rd Avenue and East 125th street in East Harlem.A bus driver called police after seeing the 61-year-old man unconscious on the ground.The victim told police he was attacked from behind without warning.Once knocked to the ground, police say the assailant kicked the victim multiple times before taking off.Authorities say the victim is listed in critical condition with what's being described as significant injuries.Police have not determined if the man was targeted due to his race.The individual is described as an adult male, dark complexion; he was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, white sneakers and a multi-colored baseball cap.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------