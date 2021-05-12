7 On Your Side

How to save money when buying a new car, 7 On Your Side shares top tips

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tips for negotiating a car loan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As car buying revs back to life, up 110% over last April, 7 On Your Side has some simple steps that can save you some bucks before you drive away from the dealership.

Almost 9 in 10 new car buyers finance (85%). More than half of used car buyers borrow (54%). And the average auto loan is at an all-time high, more than $32,000.

But there's good news -- you can cut the price of the car by hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

First step - know your credit score. You can print it out or credit card companies have it right on your mobile app.

If your score is good, above 670, you should have solid financing options. But if it's very good or above, mid 700's and up, you can really lower your interest rate or APR.

RELATED | How to make the most of your tax refund check, 7 On Your Side shares top tips
EMBED More News Videos

We're just one week away from the extended deadline to file your taxes and if you filed early the IRS says it's working through a backlog of about 1.5 million returns.



Know what you can afford going in. That means figuring and estimating your loan amount -- online calculators can help. Estimate auto insurance, even maintenance and gas.

Next, shop around. Don't simply go through the dealership's financing department. There's no guarantee they'll get you the best deal possible.

Before you buy, get pre-approved for a loan by going directly to lenders or even your credit union.
And after you get pre-approved, negotiate. You can even pit one lender against another but remember the higher your credit score, the more bargaining power you'll have.


Some more big takeaways and other ways to lower your loan payments -- make a larger down payment. The less you borrow, the less you'll pay in interest.

Reduce the sales price. That means choosing a cheaper car with less options and negotiating a better deal.

Or get a co-signer who has better credit than you. That will give you more bargaining power to reduce the interest rate.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Mom of toddler struck by suitcase now in fear of growing violence in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim talks to the child's mother about the incident



----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecarsauto news7 on your sideloanscar tips
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Cybersecurity tips from a reformed hacker
Staten Island seniors fight big bill after contractor estimate dispute
More victims of Bank of America, Zelle scams come forward
After Ida: Simple steps to hire the best contractor
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News