7 On Your Side gets $1 million back for viewers for 6th year in a row

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's been another banner year for our team here at 7 On Your Side. We spent the last 12 months righting wrongs and getting refunds and restitution -- from the smallest reward to huge pay days, it all added up.
Two of our top results that netted the most money may have also helped save lives.
We helped two breast cancer survivors; one denied coverage of critical MRIs, the other owed a student loan cancer deferment. We fought an insurance company and the U.S. Department of Education, making a difference of more than $ $171,500.
Much of our work continues with defunct car dealerships who have left customers in the lurch with warranties customers say were worthless, or trade-ins that weren't paid off.
Our series of reports resulted in getting a combined $164,842 in refunds and restitution plus new regulations. The New Jersey State Assembly will vote on a consumer trade-in protection bill that will make car buying experiences safer for consumers.
And in Albany, another bill based on Queens homeowners we helped who were out tens of thousands after a stray current caused mysterious copper pipe pitting. After we got involved, Verizon paid up for damages, while admitting no liability.
We solved a trio of separate hit and runs, one by carrying around a single clue left behind a broken side mirror, following the trail until we found the owner of car who paid for damages.
And our most touching moments - helping people who perhaps needed our help the most. We helped a lady suffering from MS to get her car un-booted. We got new braille signs in the stairwell for one blind viewer. We got the elevator fixed for a 100-year-old lady who lived on the fifth floor. And we helped get the buzzer fixed for one lady who could barely walk.
This year we have helped viewers get back a grand total of $1,022,240. For the sixth year in a row we celebrate breaking a million for you. With your help, we hope to do it again in 2020!
