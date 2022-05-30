7 On Your Side: Tips for scoring the best summer airfare deals

Scott's Cheap Flights is a team a Portland, Oregon-based email subscription service that alerts you of flight deals available for both local and international destinations. They went searching for the lowest of the low as travelers returned to the sky.
Domestic flights took off high demand with one exception.
"Florida has been one of the bright spots -- airlines have been loading their schedules to and from Florida," said Scott, "There are flights to Miami with flights as cheap as $150 round trip for this summer."
Flights in early June and late August will be the cheapest, with a dip the week after Memorial Day. It is best to avoid peak vacation time from July 4 to mid-August, when fares will be highest.
If you spot a super cheap fare on a budget airline, don't get lured in by that top-line price, until you compare three things.
Bag Fees - Many airlines don't even include a full-size carry-on, and it is $30-$50 just to bring on that backpack.
Seat Selection - How much will you have to pay for seat selection to sit next to your family?
Reliability - Many budget carriers have interline contracts to get you where you're going on a partner airline.
Budget airlines usually do not have those agreements and have far few flights if you have a canceled flight or a missed connection.
Thankfully the US Department of Transportation mandates a 24-hour rule for most flying to or from the United States as long as you book seven days in advance. You have 24 hours to cancel and get a refund. Just make sure to book directly with the airline.
