Memorial Day: Local ceremonies, parades honor fallen servicemen and women

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Communities across the Tri-State region today will honor service members who gave their lives for their country.

In New York City, Memorial Day observances include the annual gathering at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum on Manhattan's West Side.

Hundreds of veterans and active members of the military will be on hand as veterans unfurl a 100-foot American flag.

The event includes an aircraft flyover.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams will be among the officials attending.



Meantime in Lower Manhattan, a different type of memorial observance is being held on this holiday.

Monday marks 20 years since the formal end of rescue and recovery operations at the site of the September 11th attacks.

Participants will honor not just the rescue, recovery, and relief workers who died that day but the many who are sick and have died since then from 9/11 related illnesses.

They will be honored at the 9/11 Memorial Glade.

There will be an honor guard with members of the NYPD, FDNY, Port Authority Police and the New York City Department of Sanitation.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul will be in attendance as well.

The ceremony gets underway at 9:30 a.m.
