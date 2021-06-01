7 shootings in 6 hours leave 1 dead, 12 wounded across all 5 NYC boroughs

The seven shooting incidents have left NYPD investigators with their hands full.
The incident that turned deadly happened at 10:30 p.m. Monday at 123rd and Lexington in East Harlem.
EMTs rushed a 15 year old who was shot in the torso and a 30 year old who was shot in the knee to Harlem Hospital.
The 15 year old was pronounced dead.
It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting, and there have been no arrests.
About 2 and half hours earlier in Brooklyn, five people were shot outside a bodega in Bushwick.
Investigators believe that one was gang-related. So far no arrests.
Additional shootings between 4:30 p. m. and 10:40 p.m. Monday included victims in each of the other NYC boroughs.
Here is a list, in the order they occurred:
-- 4:45 p.m., 36-year-old man shot in the ankle at 145th Street and Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, Queens. Victim to Jamaica Medical Center, stable condition.
-- 5:40 p.m., 35-year-old man shot at Eighth Avenue at West 143rd Street in Harlem. Victim to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.
-- 6 p.m., Man in his 20s shot in front of 835 Nostrand Avenue, at President Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Victim taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.
-- 7:50 p.m., Five men shot in front of a bodega at 735 Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick. 25-year-old man shot in the back, 24-year-old man shot in the chest, 38-year-old man shot in the right arm, 29-year-old man shot in the right leg. Fifth victim arrived at hospital later. Three taken Wyckoff Heights Hospital by private means, another at Elmhurst Hospital Center. Three Hispanic males fled the scene. Detectives believe shooting is linked to reputed Trinitarios gang members shooting at rival gang. Some of the victims may be arrested.
-- 8:30 p.m. Two shot at 231 Steuben Street in Concord section of Staten Island. 19-year-old man was shot in the left arm, 20-year-old man shot in the left leg. Victims taken to Staten Island University Hospital in stable condition.
-- 10:30 p.m., 15 year old shot in the torso, pronounced dead. 30-year-old man shot in the right knee, taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.
-- 10:40 p.m., 58-year-old man shot in the shoulder at East 157th Street and Courtlandt Avenue in Melrose section of the Bronx. Victim stable at Lincoln Hospital.
