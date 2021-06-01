Homeless man charged in Chinatown sucker punch of Asian woman has 17 prior arrests

The incident happened in front of 65 Bayard Street around 6:15 p.m., when authorities say the 55-year-old woman was punched in a random and unprovoked attack.
The woman was knocked to the ground and was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital with a facial injury.
She was said to be in stable condition.
New York State Assembly member Yuh-Line Niou tweeted video of the incident she received from a constituent:
The suspect, 48-year-old Alexander Wright, was taken into custody nearby and is charged with assault as a hate crime, assault, and criminal possession of controlled substance.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.
Police say Wright, who is homeless, was arrested May 10 for back to back incidents on the Upper East Side.
First, around 10 a.m., he allegedly threw an object through the front window of Judson Reality at 1065 Madison Avenue.
Then, just before 10:30 a.m., he claimed a 36-year-old man and his family was following him before confronting the man at East 72nd and Madison Avenue and scratching his left eye.
He was charged with criminal mischief in the first incident and assault in the second.
Authorities say he was also wanted for a January 17 incident for allegedly throwing a hot cup of coffee at a traffic agent and her partner at West 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue in Midtown.
He charged with that incident when he was arrested on May 10.
In all, Wright has 17 prior arrests, including several other assaults. On September 21, 2020, he allegedly spit at a 27-year-old woman at Noble and Westchester avenues in the Bronx and later punched a 29-year-old at Commonwealth and Westchester avenues.
He was also arrested for a separate assault om July 19 in the Bronx.
