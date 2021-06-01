Woman randomly sucker-punched in face outside Chinatown restaurant

This was just sent to me from my constituent. This just happened in my district in Chinatown. He has been arrested and our precinct is investigating. pic.twitter.com/sxNfCbrlza — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) May 31, 2021

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman was randomly punched in the face Monday evening outside a restaurant in Chinatown.The attack was reported at 65 Bayard Street around 6:15 p.m.Authorities say the 55-year-old woman was punched by an unknown man.New York State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou tweeted video of the incident she received from a constituent:The suspect was apprehended at the scene and was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.The woman was taken to another hospital with a facial injury, but was said to be stable.No words were exchanged between the victim and the suspect.----------