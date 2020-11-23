7 shot, 1 fatally, after Sweet 16 party in Brooklyn

Investigators say they are looking for multiple shooters after 7 people were shot, a 20 yo killed at a gathering in Bed-Stuy on Albany Avenue. Most of the victims are teens, the youngest just 14. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/BN4yMlpXOW — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) November 23, 2020

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Seven people were shot, one fatally, when multiple gunmen opened fire inside a Brooklyn apartment building following an earlier shooting that wounded a teen outside a Sweet 16 party.Police say at least four guns were fired through the lobby and up to the third floor of the Albany Avenue apartment building in Bedford-Stuyvesant just after 11:15 p.m. Sunday.A 20-year-old woman visiting from Virginia was fatally shot, while six others ranging in age from 14 to 19 were wounded but are expected to survive.The gunfire appeared to stem from the earlier shooting of a 17-year-old boy outside a Sweet 16 party in East New York a little over two hours earlier.That party dispersed and relocated to Albany Avenue, prompting the gunfire, authorities said.No arrests were made in either incident.Detectives "believe there is definitely more than one shooter" in the Albany Avenue shooting, "and no less than two guns were used."The motive "could be a retaliatory shooting, or it could be a continuation" of the gunfire outside the Sweet 16 party.Community leaders are outraged at the violence and are calling for change -- asking these shootings be classified as mass shootings.Police are looking into possible gang connections.----------