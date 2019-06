7-year-old boy struck by bullet in the Bronx, suspect seen fleeing

EMBED >More News Videos Police are looking for this man after a 7-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in Mott Haven

(Mott Haven, Bronx) Child Shot in Leg — Police are reporting the victim is being transported to a nearby hospital. Follow along here: https://t.co/1Ro8YJOlyE — Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) June 5, 2019

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police said a 7-year-old boy was grazed in the leg by a bullet in the Bronx Wednesday.It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the courtyard of a city-run apartment complex near East 137th Street and St Ann's Avenue in the Mott Haven section.The child was transported to Lincoln Hospital and is expected to survive.Police said the suspect fled on foot. He was described as a 25-to-30-year-old man who was wearing a black hoodie and gray jeans.Surveillance video showed him fleeing the scene, gun in hand.So far, police have not reported any arrests. They have also not yet released the events leading up to the shooting.Video from Citizen App shows a heavy police presence at the scene. Police are taping off the courtyard and searching for evidence.An investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.----------