7-year-old dead from apparent stab wounds in Paterson, police say

The incident happened on the third floor of a building on North 6th Street in Paterson.
Police discovered the two victims with apparent stab wounds inside the residence at around 7 a.m.
They were immediately transported to St. Joseph's University Medical Center for treatment.
Authorities say the 7-year-old child was unresponsive and pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital, and the 17-year-old was treated for his wounds and released a short time later.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.
