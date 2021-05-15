7-year-old dead from apparent stab wounds in Paterson, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10638070" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis reports on the suspects charged in the subway slashing spree in New York City.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 7-year-old died Saturday after police say they found the victim and a 17-year-old with apparent stab wounds at a residence in New Jersey.The incident happened on the third floor of a building on North 6th Street in Paterson.Police discovered the two victims with apparent stab wounds inside the residence at around 7 a.m.They were immediately transported to St. Joseph's University Medical Center for treatment.Authorities say the 7-year-old child was unresponsive and pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital, and the 17-year-old was treated for his wounds and released a short time later.The investigation remains active and ongoing.The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.----------