74-year-old man fights back for 9 floors in Manhattan elevator robbery

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was robbed inside an elevator in Manhattan, and it was all caught on camera.The video shows the robber confront a 74-year-old man inside the elevator at the Grant Houses in Morningside Heights on Wednesday.Police say the man pretended to have a weapon and demanded the victim's property.There was a struggle, and at one point, the victim was able to shove the robber back out of the elevator after a nine-story descent.Still, the struggle continued and the robber eventually took off with the victim's wallet containing $18.The victim suffered minor injuries after falling to the ground.The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man, last seen wearing glasses and dark clothing. It is not known if he lives in the Grant Houses, but that is being investigated.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------