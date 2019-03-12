74-year-old man tying shoe punched on Long Island

WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) -- A 74-year-old man who stopped to tie his shoe was punched in the face during an attempted robbery on Long Island early Monday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Union Avenue in Westbury

Police say the victim was had knelt down and was tying his shoe when an unknown man punched him in the face, got on top of him, and demanded his wallet.

The suspect then fled northbound down an alley towards Maple Avenue before the victim could hand over his belongings.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by a family member with a serious eye injury.

Police are searching for the suspect, described as a Hispanic male, approximately 30 years old, wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding this crime are urged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

