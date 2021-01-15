8 injured after MTA bus goes over rail at Bronx intersection: Officials

FDNY units are on scene of a motor vehicle accident at University Ave and the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Bronx where a tandem bus has crashed through the barriers and is hanging off the overpass onto the roadway below. There are nine civilian injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/00YQ897hhs — FDNY (@FDNY) January 15, 2021

Video from University Ave and the Cross Bronx Expressway where FDNY members continue to operate on scene for a tandem bus that crashed through a barrier onto a lower roadway. pic.twitter.com/Q0Y0vW7WmT — FDNY (@FDNY) January 15, 2021

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An articulated MTA bus careened off a Bronx roadway and was left dangling over the Cross Bronx Expressway, injuring eight people.The 55-year-old driver was attempting to turn left off University Avenue onto a ramp to the Washington Bridge when the Bx35 bus suddenly went off the road at around 11:10 p.m. last night."The bus fell approximately 50 feet onto the access road" below, the FDNY said.Half of the articulated bus was left hanging off University Avenue, feet from the Cross Bronx Expressway below.The driver went through the bus to check on the seven passengers, who were all subsequently rescued and taken to the hospital.All are expected to survive, although one of the passengers was more seriously injured then the others.The articulated bus is made up of two sections, with the accordion section connected by cables. When the bus left the roadway, it was suspended by the cables connecting the two sections, which suspended the front section in air.Several large cranes are expected to lift the bus off the expressway, and it will be towed to an MTA yard for further investigation.The bus contains a black box that will help the MTA determine what happened, as well as cameras and passenger counters that collect information.The driver is a 12-year veteran. Police are investigating mechanical or driver error as possible causes.----------