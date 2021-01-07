Drivers rescued from cars after water main break floods Cross Bronx Expressway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9431899" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NewsCopter 7 shows the massive flooding on the Cross Bronx Expressway after a major water main break.

Bronx: Major Deegan Exp south at 179th Street accident - this is before the Cross Bronx. Cross Bronx remains closed both ways between the Deegan and Jerome Ave. AVOID the area. 8 people were rescued from their cars. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/XW139Znz6Z — Heather O'Rourke (@heatherorourke7) January 7, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9429919" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eight people were rescued from their vehicles as water poured into the expressway just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9429541" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eight protesters were arrested at Trump Tower Wednesday night, as NYPD officers were advised to be on alert for potential unrest.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9422897" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Local politicians from the Tri-State area responded to the violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police at the U.S. Capitol.

MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) -- A major water main break in the Bronx flooded the Cross Bronx Expressway below, trapping drivers and causing a traffic and transit nightmare in the area.Eight people were rescued from their vehicles as water poured into the expressway just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.The main broke on Jerome Avenue near East 175th Street.Water flooded on the Cross Bronx Expressway below, closing the roadway in both directions.Occupants of at least seven cars were trapped in their vehicles.Witnesses said the water was so high some of the cars were actually floating.Other cars were stuck in rising waters on Jerome Avenue.There have been no reports of injuries.Jerome Avenue is closed from Mount Hope to the Cross Bronx Expressway.In addition, Number 4 subway service is suspended between 161 St-Yankee Stadium and Woodlawn in both directions as the MTA worked to address water entering from the street level at that station.The last stop on northbound 4 trains is 161 St-Yankee Stadium.----------