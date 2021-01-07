Traffic

Drivers rescued from cars after water main break floods Cross Bronx Expressway

MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) -- A major water main break in the Bronx flooded the Cross Bronx Expressway below, trapping drivers and causing a traffic and transit nightmare in the area.

Eight people were rescued from their vehicles as water poured into the expressway just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

EMBED More News Videos

NewsCopter 7 shows the massive flooding on the Cross Bronx Expressway after a major water main break.



The main broke on Jerome Avenue near East 175th Street.

Water flooded on the Cross Bronx Expressway below, closing the roadway in both directions.



Occupants of at least seven cars were trapped in their vehicles.

Witnesses said the water was so high some of the cars were actually floating.

EMBED More News Videos

Eight people were rescued from their vehicles as water poured into the expressway just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.



Other cars were stuck in rising waters on Jerome Avenue.

There have been no reports of injuries.

ALSO READ: Anti-Trump protest at Trump Tower results in 8 arrests in New York City
EMBED More News Videos

Eight protesters were arrested at Trump Tower Wednesday night, as NYPD officers were advised to be on alert for potential unrest.



Jerome Avenue is closed from Mount Hope to the Cross Bronx Expressway.

In addition, Number 4 subway service is suspended between 161 St-Yankee Stadium and Woodlawn in both directions as the MTA worked to address water entering from the street level at that station.

The last stop on northbound 4 trains is 161 St-Yankee Stadium.

ALSO READ: 'One of the darkest days in American history': Local officials react to breaching of US Capitol
EMBED More News Videos

Local politicians from the Tri-State area responded to the violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police at the U.S. Capitol.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknew york citybronxwater rescuewater main break
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Anti-Trump protest results in 8 arrests in New York City
White House deputy press secretary resigns amid Capitol protests
Congress validates Biden's presidential victory
NYPD officers shoot suspect in leg, say he drove stolen van at them
25th Amendment discussed among Trump allies, Cabinet
COVID Live Updates: Fauci says people with virus should wait 90 days for vaccine
NY sends National Guard to DC, NJ sends state troopers
Show More
Videos show chaos, violence on frontlines of US Capitol clashes
Twitter locks Trump account after removing DC protest tweets
AccuWeather: Nice winter day Thursday
Rioter enters Nancy Pelosi's office during chaos at US Capitol building
'One of the darkest days in American history': Local officials react
More TOP STORIES News