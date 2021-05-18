80-year-old man shot while standing at Bronx intersection

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10648398" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was a tense situation on a flight from JFK Airport in New York to San Francisco International Airport after an unruly passenger refused to wear a mask, began snorting a "white substance," and then was accused of touching at least one female passenger.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- An 80-year-old man was shot in the Bronx on Monday afternoon.The shooting was reported on East 174th and Vyse streets just before 5 p.m.The victim was shot in the buttocks while standing at the intersection.He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and was said to be stable.He is expected to survive.No arrests have been made. Details surrounding the shooting are still unknown.----------