80-year-old man shot while standing at Bronx intersection

The shooting was reported on East 174th and Vyse streets just before 5 p.m.
The victim was shot in the buttocks while standing at the intersection.
He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and was said to be stable.
He is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made. Details surrounding the shooting are still unknown.
