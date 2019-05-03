83-year-old woman found murdered in Brooklyn apartment

(Shutterstock)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An 83-year-old woman was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment, police said Thursday, and they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Authorities say Jacolia James was found on the floor of her apartment on Powell Street near Dumont Avevnue in the Brownsville section just before midnight Tuesday with trauma to her head and torso.

Those who knew her were shocked.

"She was a devout Christian," neighbor Sylvia Keith said. "She gave me a palm on Palm Sunday. I can't believe this was a homicide. Jackie was a lovely lady."

There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

