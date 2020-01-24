9 injured as massive 5-alarm fire rips through Chinatown building

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters remain on the scene of a massive fire that ripped through a historic building in Chinatown just before the Lunar New Year. The FDNY now says nine people were hurt, including eight firefighters.

Video showed flames pouring out of the fourth floor windows of the building after someone noticed the fire around 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Mulberry and Bayard Streets.

Crews say there was a man trapped on the top floor. They had to use ladder trucks to pull that man from the building.

He was one of nine people injured, suffering smoke inhalation. He was taken to the Cornell Burn Unit at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

The other eight were firefighters. All the injuries, including those to the civilian are said to be non-life-threatening.



At one point fire crews were fighting the flames inside the building, but backed out.

They were looking to see if the building was stable enough for them to go back inside with hoses.

The FDNY says the roof of the building caved in.

The building, which is owned by the city, houses a senior center, a job training center, dance studio, and space for archives for MOCA, the Museum of Chinese in America.

"It is in the heart of Chinatown here on Bayard and Mulberry," said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro. "And I understand it was just recently renovated, maybe a year ago."

Friday morning, firefighters were still putting out pockets of fire in the building.

Five tower ladders were set up to handle the task. Crews had still not accessed the fifth floor due concerns over the structural integrity of the building.

Many people were anxious to know how much the fire damaged inside.

There is undoubtedly water damage, judging by the amount of water crews continued to pour on fire early Friday morning.

As if adding insult to injury, this fire happened right before celebrations of the Lunar New Year.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chinatownmanhattannew york cityfdnyfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Elderly man fatally stabbed in Brooklyn, woman in custody
Fears of coronavirus overseas spread to tri-state area
AccuWeather: Beautiful end of week before wet weekend
Chelsea bomber set to be sentenced for shootout with NJ police
Man shot, bystander injured during dispute in the Bronx
1 man killed, 2 injured after shooting on Manhattan street
Man wanted for scamming elderly out of more than $100,000
Show More
3 animals get new lease on life after Verrazzano Bridge crash
NJ shoplifting suspect killed after chase, shooting at officers
2 men charged in fatal drive-by shooting on NJ highway
High school student suspended over dreadlocks, family says
Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
More TOP STORIES News