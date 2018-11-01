9-year-old boy killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi

MARIETTA, Mississippi --
An elementary school student died after a truck hit him while he was trying to board a school bus in Mississippi Wednesday morning.

Authorities say 9-year-old Dalen Thomas was walking across a highway when he was hit by the pickup around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

An ambulance took Thomas to a nearby medical center. He was then airlifted to a children's hospital in Memphis, Tennessee where he died.

Officials say 22-year-old Hunter Newman was the driver of the truck. He's been charged with aggravated assault. His bond is set at $10,000.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Highway Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team.

