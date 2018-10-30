3 children, all siblings, fatally struck at Indiana bus stop

Three siblings were struck and killed and another child was injured at a school bus stop in Indiana Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police said.

ROCHESTER, Indiana --
Indiana State Police say a 9-year-old girl and her twin 6-year-old brothers were killed when a pickup truck struck them as they were crossing a road to board a school bus.

Sergeant Tony Slocum said the girl and her brothers died at the scene Tuesday morning, after they were struck by the pickup near Rochester, about 100 miles north of Indianapolis.

An 11-year-old boy who isn't a relative was also struck and suffered multiple broken bones.

Slocum said that boy was conscious and speaking to emergency workers before he was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

The children were hit as they were crossing a two-lane road to board a school bus that had stopped with its stop-arm deployed.

The Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation released the following statement:

"Our school corporation has suffered a tragedy this morning. We have learned of three student fatalities and one student seriously injured and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital as they were hit by a vehicle while boarding their bus. We have deployed all school counselors to meet the emotional needs of our staff, students and parents. We are awaiting to learn more confirmed details but wish to ask the community to come together to pray for the families, our students and our staff."

Police are interviewing the woman who was driving the pickup.
Slocum called the accident a "terrible tragedy."

