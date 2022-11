Man wanted for groping a 9-year-old girl on Long Island

Police in Nassau County are searching for the man who groped a 9-year-old girl.

The child was walking on Urban Avenue in New Cassel last week, when a gray pickup truck started following her.

A man then got out of the truck and grabbed her.

A woman who was nearby saw what was happening and yelled.

The suspect then ran off.

