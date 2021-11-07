90-year-old man robbed inside Manhattan apartment after opening door for armed suspects

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11208583" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Albert Korir of Kenya won the New York City Marathon men's race, two years after coming in second

UPPER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A 90-year-old man was robbed inside his apartment after two armed men knocked on his front door in Manhattan Saturday.Police said the victim was inside his unit in a building near West 145th Street and Edgecombe Avenue in Upper Manhattan just after 8 a.m. when he heard a knock at the door.When he opened the door, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded money and the victim's cellphone while the other suspect stayed at the front of the apartment and acted as a lookout.The victim handed the phone and $270 in cash over before they left.The 90-year-old man was not hurt.Police said he had just moved into the apartment eight days ago and is a veteran of the Korean War.Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).----------