91-year-old woman killed in NYC apartment fire, 10 others injured

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A 91-year-old woman died in an early morning fire in the Bronx Wednesday that also left an 80-year-old man in critical condition.

The three-alarm blaze broke out on the third floor of an apartment building in the 3200 block of Park Avenue just before 5 a.m.

Video from the Citizen App showed flames shooting through the roof after fire officials say the flames spread up through an interior void.

It took more than 90 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

FDNY officials say a total of 10 people were injured, in addition to the woman who died.

Three people were found unconscious and taken to a Lincoln Hospital, where the 91-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries.

The 80-year-old man remains in critical condition, while a 54-year-old man is stable.

The other victims, including one firefighter, were treated for minor injuries.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

