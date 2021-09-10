Renewed push for Congress to pass 9/11 health bill

Representatives Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), and Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) are sponsors of the 9/11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act.
The bill would address a funding shortfall in the World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP) and ensure its adequate funding now and in the future.
The goal is that every injured and ill 9/11 responder and survivor has access to the medical treatment they need and deserve for their 9/11 conditions.
The bill would also make minor corrections to the 2010 statute which established the WTCHP, supporters say.
And it would authorize the program to develop a research cohort to study the impact of the toxic exposures and psychological trauma on the more than 35,000 people who were children at the time of the attack and resided or attended school or daycare in the NYC disaster area in the aftermath of the attack.
