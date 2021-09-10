Society

Renewed push for Congress to pass 9/11 health bill

EMBED <>More Videos

Renewed push for Congress to pass 9/11 health bill

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks, lawmakers, first responders, survivors and advocates are calling on Congress to pass a bill to ensure coverage for those impacted by 9/11 related health conditions.

Representatives Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), and Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) are sponsors of the 9/11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act.

The bill would address a funding shortfall in the World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP) and ensure its adequate funding now and in the future.

ALSO READ | Long Island man continues late brother's fight to get 9/11 victims help
EMBED More News Videos

Phil Alvarez continues his late brother Luis' fight to get help for the victims of the September 11 attacks, two years after his brother's death.



The goal is that every injured and ill 9/11 responder and survivor has access to the medical treatment they need and deserve for their 9/11 conditions.

The bill would also make minor corrections to the 2010 statute which established the WTCHP, supporters say.

And it would authorize the program to develop a research cohort to study the impact of the toxic exposures and psychological trauma on the more than 35,000 people who were children at the time of the attack and resided or attended school or daycare in the NYC disaster area in the aftermath of the attack.

'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day
EMBED More News Videos

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.



How reporter N.J. Burkett and his photographer escaped Twin Towers collapse
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett and photographer Marty Glembotzky rushed down to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. While shooting a standup right below the burning towers, the first tower began to collapse.



In memory of Don DiFranco, WABC engineer killed on 9/11
EMBED More News Videos

WABC-TV engineer Don DiFranco was working at the Channel 7 transmitter site on the 110th floor of the World Trade Center North Tower when terrorists flew a hijacked American Airlines jet into the building on September 11, 2001.



CLICK HERE for more Eyewitness News reflections, photos and stories marking the anniversary of 9/11

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylower manhattannew york citymanhattanterror threatseptember 11nypdfdnyterrorismseptember 11thseptember11firefighterspolice9 11terror attack
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Amid tough new talk, no vax on mandate for NYC school students
Elevated threat level, security ramped up for 9/11 anniversary
First Responder Friday honors NYPD Officer Jillian Suarez
9/11 Anniversary: How to watch the Commemoration Ceremony
NJ Transit reports delays after passing train injures pedestrian
AccuWeather: Breezy beauty
Show More
9/11 anniversary: Pataki, Giuliani reunite with NYPD, FDNY officials
COVID Update: Highest number of deaths in Texas since pandemic's start
NFL is back! Brady throws for 379 yards in win over Cowboys
Man's body found in Passaic River in Newark
Gov. Hochul takes stand against new abortion law in Texas
More TOP STORIES News