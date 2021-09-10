Renewed push for Congress to pass 9/11 health bill

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11011050" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Phil Alvarez continues his late brother Luis' fight to get help for the victims of the September 11 attacks, two years after his brother's death.

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks, lawmakers, first responders, survivors and advocates are calling on Congress to pass a bill to ensure coverage for those impacted by 9/11 related health conditions.Representatives Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), and Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) are sponsors of the 9/11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act.The bill would address a funding shortfall in the World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP) and ensure its adequate funding now and in the future.The goal is that every injured and ill 9/11 responder and survivor has access to the medical treatment they need and deserve for their 9/11 conditions.The bill would also make minor corrections to the 2010 statute which established the WTCHP, supporters say.And it would authorize the program to develop a research cohort to study the impact of the toxic exposures and psychological trauma on the more than 35,000 people who were children at the time of the attack and resided or attended school or daycare in the NYC disaster area in the aftermath of the attack.