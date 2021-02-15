A Train stabbing arrest highlights growing violence in New York City subway system

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man arrested following a series of violent subway stabbings is being held without bail amid growing calls for action to stop a rising tide of violence on New York City's subway system.

Rigoberto Lopez was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Monday morning in connection with four violent subway attacks.

Prosecutors say the 21-year-old man admitted to all four attacks and has a history of drug and assault arrests.

Lopez was taken into custody late Saturday and charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the stabbing deaths of two homeless people on an A train and a knife attack on two others at the 181st station in Washington Heights, where he was apprehended.

Detectives were able to track Lopez down using video surveillance.

RELATED: Subway stabbing suspect had knife on him when he was arrested
EMBED More News Videos

A man has been arrested and charged Sunday in connection to a string of subway attacks that left two people dead.



He was found with bloody clothes and a knife which, according to investigators, Lopez himself identified as the murder weapon.

The NYPD has now assigned an extra 500 additional officers to the city's subway system after a string of attacks in recent months has led to calls for increased police presence.

Transit officials say 1000 more cops are needed.

According to the MTA, ridership is down 70 percent on subways and 50 percent on buses.

RELATED | Man slashed across face in subway dispute speaks out, mayor denies crime problem
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News speaks exclusively with Noel Quintana, who was on his way to the first of two jobs Wednesday morning when he was slashed across the face from cheek to cheek.



But felony assaults are up by more than 25 percent, due to a surge in homeless and mentally ill people on trains.

Transit officials have long said the subways must not be a dumping ground for the city's vulnerable and violent population.

EMBED More News Videos

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea addresses a string of subway stabbings and slashings during a press briefing Saturday afternoon.



Meanwhile Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and Mayor Bill de Blasio have been touting statistics show show crime overall is actually down.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to address this issue in a briefing Monday afternoon.

MORE NEWS | Woman injured after being shoved onto subway tracks in Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the attack on a subway platform in the Bronx.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citymurdermtanypdhomicide investigationsubwaysubway crime
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY teacher dies from COVID, family says remote request was denied
Woman fatally struck by vehicle at car wash in NYC
Video: 2 officers accused of unprovoked assault on 19-year-old
14 states face rolling blackouts, millions without power in Texas
Cuomo insists nursing home data was accurate, blames 'raw politics'
Teen rescued after falling through ice in Central Park
AccuWeather Alert: Ice storm arrives tonight into tomorrow
Show More
Patient at NYC hospital tests positive for variant from South Africa
MTA will adjust hours of overnight subway shutdown
How NJ, NY are preparing for the ice storm
Pelosi says independent commission will examine Capitol riot
Student loan payments are suspended: How to make the most of it
More TOP STORIES News