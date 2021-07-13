Queens basketball court renovations unveiled in honor of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin

Aamir Griffin was killed by a stray bullet while playing basketball with friends at the Baisley Park Houses in Jamaica in October 2019.
The NYPD and community revamped the court, as part of Project Backboard, including photos of Aamir.
The ribbon-cutting is at noon at 116-80 Guy R. Brewer Boulevard.
Aamir's mother is now hoping the colorful court will restore life to the community and end the violence.
No arrests have been made in Aamir's death.
