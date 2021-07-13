Queens basketball court renovations unveiled in honor of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Innocent teen killed on basketball court by stray bullet in Queens, search for gunmen continues

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The Queens basketball court where a 14-year old boy was fatally shot has been renovated and will be unveiled Tuesday afternoon.

Aamir Griffin was killed by a stray bullet while playing basketball with friends at the Baisley Park Houses in Jamaica in October 2019.

(Video in media player is from previous report in 2019)

The NYPD and community revamped the court, as part of Project Backboard, including photos of Aamir.

The ribbon-cutting is at noon at 116-80 Guy R. Brewer Boulevard.



Aamir's mother is now hoping the colorful court will restore life to the community and end the violence.

No arrests have been made in Aamir's death.

MORE NEWS: Girl has surgery to remove cantaloupe-sized growth from face
EMBED More News Videos

A 6-year-old girl from a small village in Ethiopia revealed her face for the first time after a lifesaving surgery to remove a facial tumor.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicaqueensnew york cityteen killedteen shotshootingbasketball
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman crashes car into hotel-turned-homeless-shelter
AccuWeather: Early showers, sunny breaks, more PM storms
NJ hit with massive flooding, damaging winds, hailstorms
Adams talks crime in DC with President Biden after violent NYC weekend
Search for trio in armed robbery of Upper East Side convenience store
Petition calls for Queens DA to reopen Chanel Lewis case
Mayor of NJ shore town orders overnight beach, boardwalk closure
Show More
Memorial unveiling in Yonkers for late hip-hop legend DMX
COVID Updates: Delta variant cases on the rise across the country
Man wanted for groping, robbbing woman on Lower East Side
4 people shot by masked suspects at NYC intersection: Police
Demands for action over unsanitary conditions at NYC courts
More TOP STORIES News