AAPI Cultural Heritage parade to proudly travel around Midtown

The parade begins at 44th Street and goes up 6th Avenue to 55th Street.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage will be in full swing on Sunday.

The AAPI Cultural Heritage parade will travel through Midtown. It begins at 44th Street and goes up 6th Avenue to 55th Street.

Opening ceremonies for the parade begin at 11:15 a.m.

This is the second year the parade is being held and abc7NY is a proud sponsor.

In other news this AAPI Heritage month, an Asian American ballerina is tackling new ways to promote diversity and pave the way for others in the performing arts.

Ballerina Georgina Pazcoguin knows that New York City is an amazing place to reach for her goals.

Over at Columbia University, a group of master's students created their very own AAPI card game.

The game is meant to educate and inspire, incorporating AAPI awareness and condemning anti-Asian hate.

