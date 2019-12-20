ABC News to premiere 2-hour special, 8-episode podcast on Jeffrey Epstein

NEW YORK -- ABC News will air a two-hour special and debut an eight-part podcast centered around multimillionaire and alleged pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his accusers, the network announced Friday.

"Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein," which airs and debuts Jan.9, features emotional accounts from the women who say they were sexually attacked by Epstein as minors and reveals where they are today. It also includes a 2003 interview in which Epstein discusses his life, deposition tapes of Epstein and his alleged co-conspirators, and police interviews with the young girls.

Details surrounding the 66-year-old financier's life are uncovered, from his high-profile connections and money-making strategies to the sex trafficking charges he faced before his August 2019 death in a Manhattan jail cell.

The podcast, hosted by ABC News' Mark Remillard, is available for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and other podcasting apps. After Jan. 9, new episodes premiere every Thursday.

Watch "Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein" Thursday, January 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT | 8 p.m. CT on ABC. The podcast debuts the same day.
