Amber Alert: Girl, 12, abducted from Hudson Falls may have been spotted in New York City, police say

There are reports that she was spotted in Staten Island, near the ferry terminal Thursday afternoon. (NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
An Amber Alert has been issued in New York after a 12-year-old girl was abducted Wednesday afternoon.

Police say 12-year-old Malaya Johnson was taken near Oak Street in Hudson Falls around 3 p.m., officials announced Thursday.

Malaya is described as having long, brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing light red jeans, a white tank top and a light-colored backpack with a design on it.

Police say the vehicle wanted in connection with the case, and the two people inside, have been located.

The passenger was released, but the driver is being questioned by police.

There are reports that she was spotted in Staten Island, near the ferry terminal Thursday afternoon. The NYPD searched the area, but did not find her.

Police believe the child could be in imminent danger of serious injury or death.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Washington County Sheriffs Office at (866) NYS-AMBER or call 911.

