Adrianne Anderson named SVP, Content Development, of ABC Owned Television Stations

LOS ANGELES -- Multi-award-winning KABC-TV Los Angeles marketing executive Adrianne Anderson has been elevated to senior vice president, Content Development, ABC Owned Television Stations, reporting into station group President Chad Matthews. In her new role, Anderson will be responsible for creating, leading and executing the multiplatform content vision and strategies across all eight local brands and businesses in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno. This includes oversight of the group's Race & Culture, premium content, Localish, and Creative Content group teams.

"Adrianne is an incredibly talented, creative executive who takes a strategic, thoughtful and collaborative approach to content creation and marketing strategies," said Matthews. "In her role at KABC, she has played a pivotal role in creating content and campaigns that have benefitted all of our stations. She has been instrumental to our support for 'The Oscars' - helping deliver hours and hours of 'On the Red Carpet' content to both domestic and international audiences. She has also played a major role in elevating content from our Race & Culture and Localish teams, as well as working hand-in-hand with our data and analytics team to deliver and amplify content that makes a difference in the lives of our viewers."

"ABC Owned Television Stations are the dominant local news leaders and content creators in their respective markets," said Anderson. "I'm honored to help build on this legacy of best-in-class journalism and storytelling as we look forward to our future growth and innovation. I'm incredibly excited for the opportunities that lie ahead, collaborating with our content partners across The Walt Disney Company."

Most recently, Anderson served as vice president, Programming, Marketing & Content Development, KABC Los Angeles, where she was responsible for creating and executing multiplatform content development and marketing strategies for station initiatives using data-driven insights and research that helps local and national sales teams optimize multiplatform revenue and ratings. She also oversaw the creative development of live event, original series and select short-form programming across linear and digital platforms, among other responsibilities.

Prior to joining KABC, Anderson spent two decades working at leading television companies, including serving in senior level marketing positions at Tribune Media/KTLA 5, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television, Telepictures Productions, and Fox Television Stations (FOX 11/MNTV 13, KTTV/KCOP). She worked her way up the ranks in director roles at CBS Corp. and NBC Universal.

Anderson is a member of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and PROMAX, and has won numerous national and local Los Angeles Emmys, and PROMAX International Gold, Silver and Bronze awards.

She graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in broadcast communications from Hofstra University where she was also on the AERho National Honor Society Dean List.