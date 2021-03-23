Coronavirus Update New York: Ages 50+ eligible for COVID vaccine starting today in NY state

While those 50 and over can get their vaccines starting at 8 a.m., the idea is that they will schedule appointments that would put them on track to be vaccinated in April.
Governor Cuomo made the announcement while saying the state still does not have the increase in allocation of vaccines.
"Vaccines will be available for people 50 years old and above, so we are dropping the age as we're vaccinating more people," Cuomo said.
But, if you're 50 and older you can now make an appointment for next month, so that when the increased doses come they will be prepared.
Right now the state only receives about 300,000-400,000 doses each week.
The governor anticipates the number of doses doubling in the coming weeks.
"We're anticipating the increase and we're now scheduling appointments for the increase," Cuomo said. "And once the allocation actually comes in the door, we have the arms scheduled, if you will, to move that amount of vaccine, quickly."
In Nassau County, a new vaccine distribution center at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum opens.
The goal is to vaccinate more than 1,000 residents this week and even more once their supply expands.
They were hoping to operate it with the state but Nassau County is going to be running it by itself.
Cuomo was vaccinated last week with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
