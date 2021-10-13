'Aladdin' returns after Broadway performances canceled due to breakthrough COVID cases

They lined up outside the New Amsterdam theater Tuesday night, just happy the show they bought tickets for was still on. But nobody was happier than the guy who plays Genie.
"We are so excited tonight, we are back, we are healthy, we are safe, we are just so excited to open our doors again," said Michael James Scott who plays Genie.
Much of Broadway has reopened by now, reviving a two-billion-dollar business in the heart of Manhattan. But Aladdin's journey has been even bumpier, and for this show, tonight was a re-re-reopening.
Aladdin was so big a hit, it took a pandemic to shut it down. It reopened on September 28, but positive breakthrough COVID tests shut it down again -- twice in three days.
As a result, the popular musical was shut down between October 1 and October 10
"We had an opening and a reopening so we're special. I'm just saying," Scott said.
And now, the show has a whole COVID safety team outside the theater checking vaccines and recent COVID tests to make sure everyone who goes inside is as safe as possible.
WATCH | Broadway Backstage: The Comeback
"We just got our tickets about four hours ago, you have to have a negative test within six hours. We're just happy we get to go," one woman said.
As always, it is the magic that sustains and renews Broadway. But just now, it's the science that keeps the doors open.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip