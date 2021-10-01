'Aladdin' cancels more Broadway performances due to breakthrough COVID cases

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11044935" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Broadway is back! Join Eyewitness News Anchor Michelle Charlesworth and Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Bernadette Peters for a special hour-long preview with "Broadway Backstage: The Comeback."

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Disney's "Aladdin" has once again canceled performances of the Broadway musical due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases, with the show announcing additional cases just one night after it reopened.The curtain finally rose at the hit show Tuesday after 18 months in the dark due to the pandemic, but Wednesday's performance was canceled after members of the company tested positive. The show resumed Thursday before the new cases Friday.As a result, all performances will be canceled for roughly the next two weeks."Although negative PCR testing allowed us to move safely forward with last night's performance of Aladdin at The New Amsterdam Theatre, additional breakthrough COVID-19 cases were detected within the company today," the production said in a statment. "Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew remain our top priority, we feel the prudent decision is to cancel performances starting tonight, Friday, October 1st through Sunday, October 10th. Our next planned performance is Tuesday, October 12th at 7pm."All tickets for the canceled performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase.Members of Disney Theatrical's companies are required to be fully vaccinated, and each cast member in Disney Theatrical's four North American companies (Aladdin Broadway, Frozen North American tour and The Lion King on Broadway and on tour) is PCR-tested six times a week.Six full time COVID safety supervisors have been hired since the productions resumed, and all audience members age 12 and up must be fully vaccinated.Audiences under 12 must show proof of negative PCR or antigen test, and all audiences must wear a mask at all times while in the theatre.The pandemic forced Broadway theaters to abruptly close on March 12, 2020, knocking out all shows and scrambling the spring season.Several have restarted, including the so-called big three of "Wicked," "Hamilton" and "The Lion King."----------