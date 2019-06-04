Alleged MS-13 gang member arrested after body found in Long Island park

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County police have made an arrest in the disappearance of a Uniondale teen from nearly three years ago.
Stanley Juarez is accused of fatally stabbing 18-year-old Bryan Lemus, who went missing in August 2016.
Police believe Juarez and other members of MS-13 killed Lemus because, although Lemus had previously associated with the gang, members began to believe Lemus was a threat to them.
Authorities say Lemus was hacked with a machete and buried in a shallow grave in the Massapequa Preserve, where his remains were discovered last Friday.
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said homicide detectives never gave up hope that they would discover Lemus' remains.
"They went out and raked leaves and dug holes," he said. "We had backhoes out there. We were going to find the remains, return to the family and make sure this prosecution sticks."
Juarez was already in prison for a stabbing attack at Hempstead Lake State Park last year.
Police said more arrests may be made in Lemus' murder.
Juarez is charged with second-degree murder.
