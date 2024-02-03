Vigil marks 25 years since Amadou Diallo's death in hands of police

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- The 25th anniversary of the death of Amadou Diallo at the hands of police brought power players in the name of police reform to the Bronx for a vigil.

Diallo's mother was joined by other New York City mothers whose sons were killed by police, including Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner.

Amadou Diallo, an unarmed 23-year-old was killed in a hail of 41 bullets on February 4, 1999, by plainclothes police officers. The officers claimed they mistook Diallo, an immigrant from Guinea, for a suspect. When they demanded he show his hands, police opened fire on Diallo when he reached into his pocket for his wallet, claiming they thought he was reaching for a gun.

Diallo was shot to death as he was trying to run into his own building for safety.

The officers, Sean Carroll, Richard Murphy, Edward McMellon, and Kenneth Boss - part of the notoriously brutal Street Crime Unit were all acquitted of charges, including second-degree murder. This sparked public outcry.

Now, there is still an outcry for police accountability - most recently for the How Many Stops Act, passed to increase transparency as community leaders vow to never forget those unjustly killed by police, including Diallo's mother, Kadiatou Diallo.

"He had dreams and he was about to achieve his dreams. His dreams were cut short by 41 bullets. We went through a lot of situations including the trial, the acquittal and then I said to myself, I want to pick up," said Diallo's mother. "I want to pick up Amadou, dust him off, and give him back his story. This history must never be forgotten. This history is our history."

Speakers say they continue to push to continue the legacy of Diallo because lessons have not been learned.

