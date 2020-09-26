Amber Alert issued for 3 children in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for three children in Brooklyn.Police say the children were last seen on Van Siclen Ave. just after noon on Friday., 7, a Black male with black hair and brown eyes., a Black female approximately 1 year old with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with pink leggings and was being pushed in a black stroller., Black male, approximately five years old with black hair and brown eyes.The suspect, Crystal Johnson, is a Black female, approximately 26 years old with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5'2' and weighs about 150 pounds. Police say she was last seen wearing a navy blue sweater, leggings with a flower print, black boots. She had her hair in short twists and bruising under both eyes.The suspect was last see traveling on Van Siclen Ave.Anyone with information is asked to call police.----------