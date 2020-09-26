BROOKLYN (WABC) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for three children in Brooklyn.
Police say the children were last seen on Van Siclen Ave. just after noon on Friday.
The missing children are:
Devine Johnson, 7, a Black male with black hair and brown eyes.
Hydi Jordan, a Black female approximately 1 year old with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with pink leggings and was being pushed in a black stroller.
Sincere Johnson, Black male, approximately five years old with black hair and brown eyes.
The suspect, Crystal Johnson, is a Black female, approximately 26 years old with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5'2' and weighs about 150 pounds. Police say she was last seen wearing a navy blue sweater, leggings with a flower print, black boots. She had her hair in short twists and bruising under both eyes.
The suspect was last see traveling on Van Siclen Ave.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Amber Alert issued for 3 children in Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News