16-year-old girl among 3 killed in crash in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) -- Three people were killed in a crash on the Cross County Parkway in Westchester County Friday in which the driver escaped with only minor injuries.Police said numerous calls came in just before 2:30 a.m. alerting them to to the crash in the eastbound lanes in Mount Vernon, near the Hutchinson River Parkway.Officers found a wrecked blue Toyota in the center lane.Officers discovered a 16-year-old girl dead in the wreckage.The bodies of a 22-year-old man and 24-year-old man were found outside the vehicle.Police said all three are from the Bronx, but they have not been identified.A 21-year-old man, also from the Bronx, was driving the car at the time of the accident.He was taken to the hospital but suffered only a minor hand injury.Their identities have not been released.The cause of the accident is under investigation.