coronavirus new york city

Mayor announces 'Open Restaurants' outdoor-dining now year-round and permanent in NYC

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City's "Open Restaurants" initiative will be permanent and year-round.

"I believe this will make it a lot easier for restaurants to survive," he said.

The mayor said a combination of "Open Streets" and "Open Restaurants" will be permanent and affects 87 streets citywide.

"This will really help us, it's an important part of how we recover as a city," he said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio had announced back in August that 9,000 restaurants were taking part in the city's Open Restaurants Program that allows them to offer outdoor dining.

The city estimates it has saved some 80,000 jobs with the program.

"Outdoor dining has transformed New York City's streetscape for the better and has been a critical lifeline for thousands of small businesses and jobs throughout the five boroughs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today's announcement to make outdoor dining permanent, to allow the use of heat lamps to keep customers warm outside during the cooler months, and to allow restaurants to utilize adjacent space where feasible so they can accommodate more guests and generate much needed revenue is a major step to rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and livable city. We thank and look forward to working with Mayor de Blasio's administration and the City Council on rolling out this incredibly important expansion of the popular Open Restaurants program," said Andrew Rigie, Executive Director and Robert Bookman, Counsel, NYC Hospitality Alliance.

The "Open Restaurant" Program allows restaurants to promote open space, enhance social distancing during the pandemic, and earn money and keep people employed.

RELATED: Outdoor restaurants get creative

The city offers two options for temporary expanded outdoor dining:
- Open Restaurants - Individual food establishments may apply and self-certify to use the sidewalk or curb lane adjacent to their business.
- Open Streets: Restaurants - Community based organizations, BIDs or groups of three (3) or more restaurants on a single block may join together to apply online for weekend-only outdoor dining on streets closed to traffic. More information and locations can be found on the Open Streets: Restaurants program page.

The program started during Phase 2. The city says its approach prioritizes geographic equity and allows us to reach the areas most impacted by COVID-19.

TRENDING | 6 NYC neighborhoods see uptick in COVID cases, city to ramp up testing
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is targeting six neighborhoods that have seen recent upticks in coronavirus cases, with an emphasis on expanded testing and contact



WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.




MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.





MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york cityupper west sidemanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthfoodhospitalrestaurantrestaurantsnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
COVID News: NYC considers permanent outdoor dining
NYC mayor says Open Restaurants Program saved 80,000 jobs
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: White House coordinator denies diminished role
COVID Updates: Report suggests coronavirus is not spreading inside school buildings
COVID clusters could force new shutdowns in NYC
50 staff members at Staten Island school must quarantine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Breonna Taylor's family speaks following grand jury's decision: LIVE
Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
NJ lawmakers pass plastic, paper carryout bag ban
COVID clusters could force new shutdowns in NYC
Woman tased, arrested after not wearing mask at football game
Federal judge says 2020 census must continue for another month
Despite Trump attacks, both parties vow peaceful transfer of power
Show More
'Our time has come': Lizzo makes waves on Vogue cover
2 wounded in knife attack in Paris, suspect arrested
AccuWeather: Sunnier and warm
COVID Updates: White House coordinator denies diminished role
50 staff members at Staten Island school must quarantine
More TOP STORIES News