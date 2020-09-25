Mayor announces 'Open Restaurants' outdoor-dining now year-round and permanent in NYC

"I believe this will make it a lot easier for restaurants to survive," he said.
The mayor said a combination of "Open Streets" and "Open Restaurants" will be permanent and affects 87 streets citywide.
"This will really help us, it's an important part of how we recover as a city," he said.
Mayor Bill de Blasio had announced back in August that 9,000 restaurants were taking part in the city's Open Restaurants Program that allows them to offer outdoor dining.
The city estimates it has saved some 80,000 jobs with the program.
"Outdoor dining has transformed New York City's streetscape for the better and has been a critical lifeline for thousands of small businesses and jobs throughout the five boroughs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today's announcement to make outdoor dining permanent, to allow the use of heat lamps to keep customers warm outside during the cooler months, and to allow restaurants to utilize adjacent space where feasible so they can accommodate more guests and generate much needed revenue is a major step to rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and livable city. We thank and look forward to working with Mayor de Blasio's administration and the City Council on rolling out this incredibly important expansion of the popular Open Restaurants program," said Andrew Rigie, Executive Director and Robert Bookman, Counsel, NYC Hospitality Alliance.
The "Open Restaurant" Program allows restaurants to promote open space, enhance social distancing during the pandemic, and earn money and keep people employed.
The city offers two options for temporary expanded outdoor dining:
- Open Restaurants - Individual food establishments may apply and self-certify to use the sidewalk or curb lane adjacent to their business.
- Open Streets: Restaurants - Community based organizations, BIDs or groups of three (3) or more restaurants on a single block may join together to apply online for weekend-only outdoor dining on streets closed to traffic. More information and locations can be found on the Open Streets: Restaurants program page.
The program started during Phase 2. The city says its approach prioritizes geographic equity and allows us to reach the areas most impacted by COVID-19.
