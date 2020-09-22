coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 6 NYC neighborhoods see uptick in COVID cases, city to ramp up testing

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is targeting six neighborhoods that have seen recent upticks in coronavirus cases, with an emphasis on expanded testing and contact tracing.

As part of its "Get Tested Tuesday" initiative, the city is now focusing its hyperlocal response on Borough Park, Kew Gardens, Midwood, Far Rockaway, Flatbush, and Williamsburg.

"We have some other areas where we need to really focus more, and we're going to see expanded community outreach efforts in some neighborhoods where we are seeing some upticks," de Blasio said. "We need to apply a lot of energy and focus to these areas. You're going to see a lot of activity in the community to remind people of the basics, how important it is what we call the core four things that you can do. That makes such a difference, wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands, and stay home if you're sick."

Related: United States surpasses 200,000 reported COVID-19 deaths

The neighborhoods will have increased robocalls and WhatsApp messages, communications with houses of worship, distribution of hand sanitizer and more testing. Sound trucks will broadcast messages in the neighborhoods, as well.

"We're launching a targeted approach that applies more pressure where there is growth in COVID-19 rates," Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi said, "We're doing this to communicate the urgency we feel, and that we need everyone to feel about following guidance to prevent the spread of COVID, and to protect one another."
EMBED More News Videos

NYC Health Commissioner David Chokshi says the city is increasing outreach in areas with COVID upticks


WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.





MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus testinghospitalmayor bill de blasionyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC Back to School: Working out staffing and other hiccups
COVID Updates: US surpasses 200K coronavirus-related deaths
NYC Back to School: Here's who resumed in-person learning Monday
Students, parents share thoughts on 1st day of remote learning in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found near Randall's Island, believed to be missing 5-year-old
COVID Updates: US surpasses 200K coronavirus-related deaths
5 states added to Tri-State Travel Advisory quarantine list
63 Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing by the end of 2020
State of emergency declared in Louisville ahead of Breonna Taylor decision
Cardi B, sister, model face lawsuit from Long Island beachgoers
Trick-or-treating is 'high risk' during COVID-19, CDC says
Show More
Trump to announce SCOTUS pick Saturday, Romney won't block
Brooklyn Municipal Building to be renamed for Justice Ginsburg
NYC Back to School: Working out staffing and other hiccups
Multiple pedestrians struck by vehicle in Brooklyn: FDNY
Tropical Storm Beta brings drenching rain to Texas
More TOP STORIES News