Reopen NYC: Outdoor dining gets creative aboard aircraft carrier, in greenhouses, and on rooftops

"This was the world's smallest aircraft carrier that was used during the Vietnam War," said Michael Trenk, of Baylander Steel Beach.
It's now Baylander Steel Beach, an outdoor restaurant docked at 125th Street in the Hudson River.
"During rocky waters this has stabilized my livelihood with this outdoor venture," Trenk said.
Trenk also owns a live music bar which he can't currently make any money on. So he moved his staff there. Pass the pre-boarding test and anchor for food, drinks and views.
"We have tables all spaced out, beautiful breeze on the Hudson, as long as the weather is nice then we're golden," Trenk said.
But not every restaurant can ride out the storm as easily as Baylander. They have to get very creative.
Sidewalks filled with umbrellas and tents, scaffolding adorned with fabric and lights, line city streets.
Sushi Lab was able to relocate from the lobby of the Sanctuary Hotel to the rooftop, where customers now dine under a tent of greenery.
Ampia is Italian for "space," and there's plenty of it on the rooftop in the Financial District. Mini greenhouses are the big draw.
"The greenhouses were designed to make people feel intimate and safe and still enjoy their time there and not think about safety," said Anisa Luliano, of Ampia.
They're sanitized between customers.
Just have your temperature scanned before you head to the roof.
"Doing the maximum I can to maintain safety for my employees and my customers," Luliano said.
She's also ordered a larger greenhouse that can accommodate eight people.
